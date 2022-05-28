CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

