Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

CIAFF opened at $5.38 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

