Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Short Interest Down 70.6% in May

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CNTQ opened at $10.12 on Friday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,946,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth about $5,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 577,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 476,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 16.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 561,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth about $5,176,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

