ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 680.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,158 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of ChargePoint worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ChargePoint by 76,206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 875,611 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 786.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ChargePoint by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 536,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.