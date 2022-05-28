Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.09, for a total transaction of 12,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,264,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.07 and a 200-day moving average of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.28 and a 12 month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

