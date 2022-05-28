ChartEx (CHART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $332.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $49,618.17 and approximately $332.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.35 or 0.02449408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00508108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008780 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

