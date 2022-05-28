Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.49. 229,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,965. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$10.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.