ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $984,189.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $732,116.93 and $984,189.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 115.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,854.54 or 0.99989089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

