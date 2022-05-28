Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 256.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 233,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.