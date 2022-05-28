Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the lowest is $3.60. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $204.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $75,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,812,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

