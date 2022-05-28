Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51. Cigna reported earnings of $5.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.49 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $735,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 31.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 60,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

