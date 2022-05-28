Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $258.00 to $301.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a mkt perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.84.

CI opened at $272.40 on Friday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

