ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,386 shares of company stock worth $75,537 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

