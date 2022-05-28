ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $691,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hawkins worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN opened at $36.41 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hawkins Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.