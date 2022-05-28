ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

