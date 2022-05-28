ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,596.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 929,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,763 shares of company stock worth $1,164,351. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

TEVA stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

