ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

