ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $661,000 Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.39. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

