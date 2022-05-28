ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTL stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 707.75%.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

