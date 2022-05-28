ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.