ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 34,139 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,139 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $193.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.58. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

