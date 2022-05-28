ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,591 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of TimkenSteel worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TMST opened at $24.49 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

