Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

GIS stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

