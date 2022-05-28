Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,711,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.19 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

