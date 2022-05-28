Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 87,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,036. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

