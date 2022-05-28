CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 79,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,496. CLST has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
