CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 79,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,496. CLST has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

