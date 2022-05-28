CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,846 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of CME Group worth $493,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.14.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.