CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

