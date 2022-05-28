CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNPAY remained flat at $$11.01 during trading hours on Friday. CNP Assurances has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4113 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

