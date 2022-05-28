Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

