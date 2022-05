Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DNAY opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

