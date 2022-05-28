Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:RFI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

