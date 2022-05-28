Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Comerica worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Shares of CMA opened at $82.83 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

