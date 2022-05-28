Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 863,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,386. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

