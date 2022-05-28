Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCU. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.