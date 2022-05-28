Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

