CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

CMPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Wilk bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,592,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 862,050 shares of company stock worth $6,200,359 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 121.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

