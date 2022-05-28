COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COMSP opened at $6.00 on Friday. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

