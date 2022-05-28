Conduit’s (CRE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.74) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.75).

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 345 ($4.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.67 million and a P/E ratio of -16.75. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($6.92). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 365.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.73.

In other news, insider Brian Williamson CBE acquired 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($22,901.72). Also, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($125,113.88).

Conduit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

