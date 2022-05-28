Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $246.31 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,368.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

