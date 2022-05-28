Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 128 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $16.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,071. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $377.33 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

