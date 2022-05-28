Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

