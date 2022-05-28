Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.14. 1,748,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,317. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

