Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $357.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.06. The stock has a market cap of $347.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

