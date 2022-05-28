Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 114,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,212. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $650.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.90%.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $284,010. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

