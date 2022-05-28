Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 697 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $47,688,074. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $147.66 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.