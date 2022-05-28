Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

