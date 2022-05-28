Craig Hallum Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $2.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.
NYSE:NLS opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $18.58.
Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
