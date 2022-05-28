Credit Suisse AG Has $251.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. 10,578,808 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37.

