Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,926 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.97% of 10x Genomics worth $162,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd raised its position in 10x Genomics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,504,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $5.64 on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

